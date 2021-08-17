Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,219 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.11% of Masco worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

NYSE:MAS traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

