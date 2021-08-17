Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 364.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total transaction of $1,534,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,954 shares of company stock worth $48,255,631. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

NYSE:MTD traded down $12.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,546.25. The company had a trading volume of 93,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,954. The firm has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,433.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,562.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

