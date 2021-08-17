Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,926 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,238.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 130,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.45. The stock had a trading volume of 145,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $646.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.