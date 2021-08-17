Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,375 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.54. 2,026,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,143. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

