Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 29,507 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,884,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,885,866,000 after buying an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,626,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,780,534,000 after buying an additional 411,297 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,533,911 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,159,160,000 after buying an additional 65,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.70. 16,837,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,410,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $422.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.02.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

