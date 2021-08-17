Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,034 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 106.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,400 shares of company stock valued at $27,249,220 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.11. 2,087,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,107. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

