Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,167 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,308,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,114,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.88. 847,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.53. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $234.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.