Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 77,878 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,878 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 8,531,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,166.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock valued at $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

