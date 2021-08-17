Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 77,878 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,878 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 8,531,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,114,843. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

