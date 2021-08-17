Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 8,188 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. 6,485,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,548,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

