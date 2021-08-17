Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

C traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.62. 14,614,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,020,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

