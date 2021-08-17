Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,712 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 24.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.63. 838,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,798. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.