Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,842 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $20.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $665.71. 23,400,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $663.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.