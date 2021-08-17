Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 195 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,648 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Adobe by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $635.01. 1,341,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $598.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.