Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 21,102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,102 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.40. 34,479,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,539,096. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

