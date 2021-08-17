Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,735 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. 2,265,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,795,722. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

