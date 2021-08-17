Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 38,786 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,786 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Tobam boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $70.96. 742,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $73.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.