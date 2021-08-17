Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,139 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,489,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in MSCI by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.48. 224,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,606. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

