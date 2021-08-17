Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 6.6% Higher This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $204,962.68 and $59,244.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.02 or 0.00337615 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000115 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.50 or 0.00989811 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,856 coins and its circulating supply is 389,609 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

