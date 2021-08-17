Eads & Heald Wealth Management Buys 985 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $5.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.93. 350,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,849. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $138.94 and a 52-week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

