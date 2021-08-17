Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,131,000 after buying an additional 499,910 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $158.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

