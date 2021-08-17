Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.35 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after buying an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 81.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,426,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $578.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,430. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.07. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.