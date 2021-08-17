Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.46.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

