Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $1.87 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 658,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $678.12. The company had a trading volume of 264,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.75. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.54 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

