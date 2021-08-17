Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

NYSE:EW traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,281. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $117.40.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

