Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $7.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.86. 1,072,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $542.96. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

