Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,619 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 62.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,729. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

