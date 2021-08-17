Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.56. 73,908,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,831,035. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

