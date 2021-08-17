Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,079 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,439,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,548,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.