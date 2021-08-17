Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,237 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $7.18 on Tuesday, hitting $271.10. 7,949,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,799,082. The firm has a market cap of $318.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

