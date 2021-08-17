Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,785 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 1.4% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,053,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after acquiring an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $59,197,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $29,851,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 792.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 271,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.19. 784,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,812. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

