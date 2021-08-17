Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. 414,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,526. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $112.21 and a twelve month high of $226.19. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

