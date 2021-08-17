Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.9% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after purchasing an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.75. 986,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,033. The company has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $203.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.