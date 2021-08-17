Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 94,399 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,096,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,042,016. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

