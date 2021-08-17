Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 1.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after acquiring an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $249.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,240. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $251.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

