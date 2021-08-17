Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. IGM Biosciences accounts for about 2.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IGM Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth $53,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,746. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.41 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16). Equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $555,713. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

