Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $1.33 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. AbbVie accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,309,000 after purchasing an additional 85,537 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.66. 6,527,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.