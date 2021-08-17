Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $8.11 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 154,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 194,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,585,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,431,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.02. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

