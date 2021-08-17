Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $86.35. 6,183,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,524. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.