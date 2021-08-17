Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $2.89 Million Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 188,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Golub Capital BDC accounts for 2.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 854,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 670,242 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after buying an additional 318,851 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,961,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,266,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 221,126 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,823 shares of company stock worth $2,653,896. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,503. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

