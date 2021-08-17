Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.3% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $900,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $3,936,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock valued at $87,705,093 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.84. 2,423,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,211. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -266.31 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

