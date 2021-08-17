Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $5.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.5% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 9,862,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

