Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 26.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 543,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114,111 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 50,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 43,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 172.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,173,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,026,332. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $235.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

