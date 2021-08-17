Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $78.23 and a 52-week high of $155.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.