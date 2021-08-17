EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.91. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $178.65.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.11.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

