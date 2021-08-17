eBoost (EBST) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. eBoost has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $3,124.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00378310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

