Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Raised by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

