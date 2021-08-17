Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EDNMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24. Edenred has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

