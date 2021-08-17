Edgeware (EDG) Price Up 49% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Edgeware has a market cap of $56.80 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeware has traded up 49% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,376,480,884 coins and its circulating supply is 5,758,563,977 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

