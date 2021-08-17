Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.94

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 42 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWTX. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

